Court allows Karunanidhi burial at Marina Beach

The Madras High Court ordered Wednesday that former DMK patriarch Karunanidhi is to be buried at Marina Beach. Karunanidhi died Tuesday at the age of 94.

Aug 08, 2018, 12:07 PM IST
