हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Court asks Shashi Tharoor not to tamper with the evidence and witness

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the mysterious death case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Jul 05, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
Next
Video

Shashi Tharoor granted anticipatory bail in Sunanda Pushkar death case

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close