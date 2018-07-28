हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cows dying in country due to poor condition

Cow protectors are slaughtering people in the country in the name of cow safety and on the other hand cows are dying due to poor conditions. Watch video to know more:

Jul 28, 2018, 10:56 AM IST
