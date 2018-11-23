हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CP Joshi riles ‘lower castes’ in Rajasthan campaign; Rahul Gandhi fumes

Congress President Rahul Gandhi broke his silence on Friday over Dr. CP Joshi's controversial remark stating only Brahmans can talk about Hinduism. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 23, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
