CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan compares RSS to terror outfit

Challenging the BJP for an ideological debate on Sabarimala issue, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said the party should not hold the devotees as hostages and stop their agitation. RSS is a terror outfit, they are terrorists, says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPM State Secretary. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 21, 2018, 13:42 PM IST
