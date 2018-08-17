हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Crowd uncontrollable outside BJP headquarters

Huge supporters gather outside BJP headquarters to get a last glimpse of their beloved leader. Police is having a tough time controlling the crowd. Watch video to know more:

Aug 17, 2018, 11:56 AM IST
People pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, say he was close to all sections of society and religion

