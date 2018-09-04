हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Currency notes carry 78 types of disease-causing micro-organisms: Reports

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information on a study that was conducted on old currency notes and it was found that they contain 78 types of disease-causing micro-organisms. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 04, 2018, 10:40 AM IST
Next
Video

BJP MLA's son held for threat to kill Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close