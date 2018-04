CWG 2018: Sathish Kumar Sivalingam wins gold medal in the 77kg weightlifting category

Sathish Kumar Sivalingam made India proud with a gold medal early on Saturday in the 77kg weightlifting category. He lifted 317kg in all (144kg in Snatch and 173kg in Clean and Jerk). The 25-year-old man from Tamil Nadu proved far superior to his opponents. With that medal, India's tally went up to five.