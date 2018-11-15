हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cyclone 'Gaja' hit Tamil Nadu coasts, heavy rainfall in several parts of the state

The cyclonic storm 'Gaja' over the Bay of Bengal has made landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban today bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 15, 2018, 20:14 PM IST
Video

