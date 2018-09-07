हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Czech Republic welcomed President Kovind with musical orchestra playing Mohammed Rafi songs

President Ram Nath Kovind reached Prague, the capital the Czech Republic on the final leg of his three-nation visit this evening. He was given a warm welcome with an orchestra singing songs of Mohammed Rafi songs.

Sep 07, 2018, 13:10 PM IST
