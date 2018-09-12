हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Dasna toll plaza employees beaten up by rich brats

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from UP's Dasna toll plaza employees which were beaten up by rich brats when asked to pay toll. Watch this video to know more.

Sep 12, 2018, 09:48 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: FIR against 271 in UP for promoting Christian conversion

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close