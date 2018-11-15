हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Debate: BJP govt changing name of cities unilaterally but ignoring Bangla, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for delaying the renaming of the state by ignoring the proposal sent to the Union home ministry in July. “They are changing names of places unilaterally without consulting anybody. However, our proposal was passed unilaterally in the state Assembly. Yet they are sitting on it,” said the Bengal chief minister.

Nov 15, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
Next
Video

In conversation with Arshad Warsi on Bhaiaji Superhit

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close