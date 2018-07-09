हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Debate: Is Congress making its vote bank stronger by supporting to open Sharia courts?

Is Congress making its vote bank stronger by supporting to open Sharia courts in all districts? Watch the video to know more.

Jul 09, 2018, 22:38 PM IST
