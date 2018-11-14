हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Debate: Is Mandir Andolan only way for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya?

The controversy over the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya is making headlines these days though the matter is pending in the Supreme Court. One section of people is in favour of waiting for the apex court verdict. However, another section is asking the government to bring an ordinance to pave the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the disputed site

Nov 14, 2018, 11:50 AM IST
Next
Video

Breaking: IED blast injures 6 in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close