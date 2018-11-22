हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Debate: Is Ram Mandir as political agenda for 2019 elections?

Ahead of the 25 November 'Dharam Sabha' scheduled to be held in Ayodhya, the BJP on Wednesday claimed it is the only political party in the country, which has "passed a political resolution" for building a Ram temple and stands by it "firmly". Watch this special debate show on this issue.

Nov 22, 2018, 12:34 PM IST
Next
Video

Debate: Jammu Kashmir's Governor flops Sajjad Lone, Mehbooba Mufti number game

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close