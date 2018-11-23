हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Debate: Mega-gathering in Ayodhya for 2019 elections or construction of Ram Mandir?

In a bid to pressurize the BJP government at the Centre for the quick construction of Ram Mandir, Shiv Sena, RSS and VHP workers will gather in Ayodhya on November 25. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 23, 2018, 13:26 PM IST
