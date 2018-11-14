हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Debate: Nehru made it possible for a chaiwala to become Prime Minister, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who recently triggered a controversy with ‘scorpion’ jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said that it is because of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru that a ‘chaiwala’ is the PM today.

Nov 14, 2018, 14:04 PM IST
Next
Video

Headlines: Watch top news stories of the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close