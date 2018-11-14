हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Debate: Nehru made it possible for a chaiwala to become Prime Minister, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who recently triggered a controversy with ‘scorpion’ jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said that it is because of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru that a ‘chaiwala’ is the PM today.

Nov 14, 2018, 14:34 PM IST
Next
Video

Donald Trump makes yet another gaffe, forgets to mention Hindus in Diwali tweet

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close