Defence Minister said there is secrecy pact with France on Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi

Defence Minister said there is secrecy pact with France on Rafale deal. I personally met PM of France and asked him if any such pact existed, he clearly said there is no pact, says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.

Jul 20, 2018, 14:12 PM IST
