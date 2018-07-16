हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Delhi air hostess dies after ‘jumping’ off roof; family alleges murder

Three days after a 32-year-old flight attendant died after she allegedly jumped off the terrace of her home in south Delhi, the police are carrying out a second post-mortem that will be videographed on the demand of her family, which suspects murder.

Jul 16, 2018, 15:42 PM IST
Next
Video

Watch top international news to the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close