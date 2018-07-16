हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Delhi air hostess jumps off the terrace, suicide letter hints at husband

A 39-year-old air-hostess allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the terrace of her residence in south Delhi's Hauz Khas on Saturday.

Jul 16, 2018, 09:06 AM IST
Next
Video

Congress scraps plan to celebrate 'Ramayana month' in Kerala

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close