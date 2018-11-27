हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi air quality worsens; Ghaziabad in ‘severe’ zone

The pollution in Delhi is once again on the rise, the air quality in the national capital has worsen while Ghaziabad is in ‘severe’ zone. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 27, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
