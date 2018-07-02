हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Burari deaths: Cops recover handwritten notes with details of mass murder

Eleven members of a family found dead in north Delhi’s Burari on Sunday were deeply religious, said their relatives and neighbours. Police are investigating whether the dead – seven women, two men and two boys aged 15 – killed themselves or were murdered. Nine persons were found hanging from an iron grill in a hall in the first floor of the three-storyed building in Sant Nagar area of Burari.

Jul 02, 2018, 11:12 AM IST
