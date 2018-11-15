हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Double Murder: Fashion designer, domestic help killed in Vasant Kunj

A 53-year-old fashion designer and her help, were murdered inside her plush Vasant Kunj Enclave home in Delhi late last night. The designer, Mala Lakhani, used to run a boutique in Green Park. A man who worked at the boutique is among three men arrested for the crime.

Nov 15, 2018, 11:52 AM IST
