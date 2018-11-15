हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi double murder: Fashion designer, help killed in farmhouse; her tailor among 3 suspects

A fashion designer and her domestic help were found murdered at her farmhouse in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Thursday morning. Three people, one of them her employee, have been arrested, police said.

Nov 15, 2018, 14:16 PM IST
