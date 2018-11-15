हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi: Fashion designer, help killed in Vasant Kunj double murder

In another shocking case being reported from the national capital, Delhi Police has received a call of multiple murders from south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area. The bodies of a fashion designer and her security guard were found in a pool of blood in Vasant Kunj Enclave area early on Thursday morning.

Nov 15, 2018, 09:28 AM IST
