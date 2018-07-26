हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi: Greater Kailash Metro Station caves in after heavy rain

The national capital witnessed heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday. It started to rain around 9.30 AM leading to huge traffic jams during the peak office hours.

Jul 26, 2018, 16:20 PM IST
