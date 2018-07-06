हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi mass suicide: Locals scared after death of 11 in Burari

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about Delhi mass suicide. Locals of Burari are scared after entire family of 11 died. Kids have changed their ways of commuting. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 06, 2018, 13:42 PM IST
