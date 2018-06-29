हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro services may get severely hit as staff threaten strike from June 30

Delhi Metro services might be severely affected after next two days as the non-executive staff of the transporter have threatened to go on strike from 30 June if their demands are not met by then.

Jun 29, 2018, 11:14 AM IST
