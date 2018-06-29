हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro staff strike to hit services from tomorrow

The non-executive staff of the Delhi Metro has threatened to go on a strike from Saturday if their demands are not met. The Delhi Metro services might be severely affected as the non-executive staffers account for about 9,000 of the total 12,000 employees and thereby forming a major component in the operation of the services.

Jun 29, 2018, 16:34 PM IST
