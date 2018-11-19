हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Delhi Metro Violet Line Escorts Mujesar-Ballabgarh to be flagged off by PM Modi on Monday

The 3.2 km-long Escorts Mujesar-Ballabgarh section of Delhi Metro's Violet Line was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through remote control. With this strech of metro being thrown open to public, Ballabhgarh will become the fourth city in Haryana to get metro connectivity after Gurgaon, Faridabad and Bahadurgarh.

Nov 19, 2018, 15:12 PM IST
Next
Video

PM Modi inaugurates Western Peripheral Expressway

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close