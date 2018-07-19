हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi on high alert after intel warns of terror attacks by JeM on Independence Day 2018

Intelligence agencies have warned of a possible terror attack led by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Jul 19, 2018, 19:00 PM IST
