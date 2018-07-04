हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Delhi Police files sexual harassment case against Congress’ social media executive

A manager of the Congress’ social media and digital communications cell was charged with sexual harassment.

Jul 04, 2018, 18:50 PM IST
Next
Video

SC Ends AAP-LG Power Tussle: 10 Key Points of Top Court's Verdict

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close