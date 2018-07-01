हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police hint at spiritual or mystical practice by the family members

Delhi Police has hinted at the possibility of some spiritual or mystical practice by the family members who were found dead. Following the initial investigation into the case, the police said, “During search of the house, certain hand-written notes have been found which point towards observance of some definite spiritual/mystical practices by the whole family.”

Jul 01, 2018, 22:08 PM IST
