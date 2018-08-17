हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi police makes proper arrangements for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral procession

The Delhi police have made adequate arrangements for the funeral procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Traffic have been diverted in many parts of the state and alternative routes have also been provided.

Aug 17, 2018, 16:22 PM IST
