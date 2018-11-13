हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains at 'very poor' category

Delhi’s air quality was categorised as ‘very poor’ on Tuesday morning after local pollutants “reduced significantly” and the contribution from stubble burning remained “marginal” due to wind speed.

Nov 13, 2018, 09:02 AM IST
