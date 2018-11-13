हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Pollution Ground report: Thick haze engulfs Delhi, EPCA may ban petrol-diesel vehicles

The Supreme Court-appointed EPCA on Monday warned that if the air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate then it would impose a complete ban on the use of non-CNG private as well as commercial vehicles.

Nov 13, 2018, 14:22 PM IST
