हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Delhi receives heavy rainfall causing waterlogging

Heavy rains lashed the national capital early on Saturday morning after a day of searing heat. The rainfall caused waterlogging on the streets.

Sep 01, 2018, 16:40 PM IST
Next
Video

Heavy rains lash national capital

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close