Delhi shocked with another road rage: Cab driver shot dead

Umesh Sharma ac cab driver was shot dead on Kotla Mubarakpur Gurudwara road in Delhi. He got into an argument with another driver over a petty issue of side mirror crashing with the other driver's car. The argument heated up and Umesh was shot with a gun.

Sep 09, 2018, 13:20 PM IST
News 50: Watch top 50 news of the day

