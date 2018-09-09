हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Demand for the arrest of Jalandhar's Bishop Franco Mullackal

A 46-year-old nun had alleged that Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mullackal sexually abused her 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

Sep 09, 2018, 21:48 PM IST
