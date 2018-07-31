हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: 11 women found missing from another shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur's NGO

Brajesh Thakur, main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, has been booked in another case after it was found that 11 women were missing from another shelter home his NGO ran.

Jul 31, 2018, 21:58 PM IST
