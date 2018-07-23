हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: 16 rapes and an alleged killing in a shelter home in Muzaffarpur

Weeks after a report unearthed the rampant sexual abuse in the shelter homes of Bihar, a court ordered excavation is being carried out in one such institution to find the remains of a woman inmate. The woman is believed to have been killed and buried in the premises.

Jul 23, 2018, 21:36 PM IST
