Deshhit: 17 political parties planning to approach EC to demand ballots in 2019 LS polls

In an attempt to strengthen the Opposition unity against the ruling BJP, 17 political parties, including Trinamool Congress, are planning to approach the Election Commission, demanding that 2019 Lok Sabha polls be conducted on ballot papers.

Aug 02, 2018, 22:50 PM IST
