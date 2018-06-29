हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Deshhit: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama, J&K

Hours after a militant was gunned down by security forces in Kupwara area of Jammu and Kashmir, three local terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out in Pulwama’s Chatapora on Friday.

Jun 29, 2018, 21:54 PM IST
Next
Video

Deshhit: Indira Gandhi International Airport ranks 16th into world's top busiest airports

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close