Deshhit: 4 soldiers including 1 Army Major martyred while foiling an infiltration attempt

Four soldiers including one Army Major have been martyred while foiling an infiltration attempt on Tuesday morning, in which two terrorists have been killed at the Line of Control in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Aug 07, 2018, 23:14 PM IST
