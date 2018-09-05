हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: 5 activists arrested for evidence on their link with Maoists, Maha Police to SC

The apex court while ordering the house arrest of the five activists on August 29 till September 6 had categorically said that "dissent is the safety valve of democracy". Watch this video to know more.

Sep 05, 2018, 22:06 PM IST
Deshhit: Watch detailed analysis of all the major news of the day, September 05, 2018

