Deshhit: 5-yr-old girl rescued from khap's wrath in Rajasthan's Bundi

The minor girl, while at school on July 2, accidentally destroyed the eggs laid by a sandpiper bird after consuming milk served to school children under state government launched Annapurna Milk scheme.

Jul 12, 2018, 21:48 PM IST
