Deshhit: 6-7 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Punjab, heading towards Delhi

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Punjab where according to the Intel alert 6-7 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists have entered Punjab and are heading towards Delhi. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 15, 2018, 21:36 PM IST
