Deshhit: 6 dead in an explosion in Pulgaon Army depot in Maharashtra's Wardha

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. The death toll in Pulgaon Army depot explosion reached six by Tuesday morning. At least 10 persons are injured in the accident. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 20, 2018, 21:50 PM IST
