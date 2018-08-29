हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deshhit: 99.3% of demonetized currency returned to banks, says RBI

Nearly all the demonetized notes came back to Reserve Bank of India according to RBI's annual report for 2017-18. RBI said Rs 15.31 lakh crore notes were returned out Rs 15.44 lakh crore notes that were demonetized.

Aug 29, 2018, 22:24 PM IST
